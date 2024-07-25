Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday by revealing her 'biggest gift'

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by celebratory photographs. The singer shared a reflective note that showcased her gratitude and joy. Lopez was all smiles in the photos, dressed in pale blue silk Lady Lynne pajamas with "JL's Golden Bday" and the date emblazoned on them.

She celebrated with a giant cake and multiple bouquets, posing in front of a "Happy Birthday" sign, wearing a birthday headband, and holding a party blower in her mouth.

"I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed," Lopez captioned the post. She referenced a "Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez" sign in Times Square, which she shared in one of her Instagram Stories.

"I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much. 🤍🙏🏼," Lopez continued.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez, looking pretty and comfy, is seen donning a pink sweater that says 'Choose Joy'. JLo spent some time with her son Max Muniz shopping at Best Buy in Riverhead.

The "Atlas" star reflected on her journey, sharing, "It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It's funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you."

Jennifer Lopez and her 'Biggest Gift'

Lopez emphasized the importance of her fans, stating, "I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty, and most importantly, your love. 🤍"

She concluded her message with gratitude and signed off with, "Always, Jennifer."

Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons

JLo celebrated her 55th birthday in grand style with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, New York, on July 20. The event, held a few days before her birthday on July 24, saw family and friends arriving in Regency-era attire reminiscent of the costumes from Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix period drama, "Bridgerton."

The party was extravagant, with guests donning elegant and elaborate costumes. Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was spotted in a beautiful pastel blue gown with a white lace overlay, perfectly capturing the Regency-era elegance.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted shopping with her child Emme and friends, including her manager Benny Medina, in Sag Harbor, Hamptons, New York.

Did Ben Affleck attend Jennifer Lopez's birthday party?

Interestingly, Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, were not photographed at the venue. The couple, who have recently been the subject of split rumors, spent the 4th of July, their second wedding anniversary, and the singer's birthday on opposite coasts. While Lopez remained in the Hamptons, Affleck was in Los Angeles, where the couple recently listed their mansion for sale for $68 million.

The 38,000-square-foot estate was posted on the MLS Thursday afternoon, just a month after reports emerged that the couple was attempting to sell the property off-market. The mansion's asking price is $68 million, a significant increase from the $60.85 million the pair reportedly paid in an all-cash transaction in 2023. According to the listing, the house underwent a renovation of "the highest quality within the past four months," enhancing its luxurious appeal.

Affleck, 51, has been frequently photographed in Los Angeles, where his children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—live.