Jennifer Lopez turns 55! Inside her Bridgerton-themed party Ben Affleck missed

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 55th birthday today, July 24, 2024. The multi-faceted artist has faced a lot in her personal and professional life, but there is no denying her star power and the mark she has made on pop culture and the entertainment industry.

JLo celebrated her special day with a Bridgerton-themed party a few days prior, July 20, in the Hamptons, New York, and on Wednesday, she shared a video inside the stunning party with her 251 million followers.

In classic Lopez fashion, she went all out for the extravagant event, and the decorations were picture-perfect. She hired Bridgerton-themed performers decked out in gorgeous costumes and horse carriages. "Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all," she captioned the post.

JLo even took the microphone and put on a show for her guests. The "Jenny From the Block" singer looked beautiful in a ball gown that looked straight from the set of the hit series.

While Lopez looked happy to be at her party, there was, of course, the big question - why wasn't Ben Affleck there? There has not been an official answer. Page Six published photos of him running errands on Sunday without his wedding ring while JLo was hosting a birthday lunch. Her 16-year-old son Max, sister Lynda, and manager, Benny Medina, joined her for lunch at the Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton, New York.

There is the possibility that Affleck missed the party but has plans to meet his wife in New York today for her actual birthday.

We will have to wait and see if JLo shares a look into her day of birthday festivities. Yesterday, she went on a bike ride, a favorite activity for her this summer. She was photographed riding with some friends in a beautiful dress with a smile.

What's next for Jennifer Lopez?

While we still don't know what's going on with Bennifer, summer is happening fast, and their next move is going to be an indication of their relationship. They have not talked about the divorce rumors publicly, but insiders have shared updates with various outlets. A source recently told Daily Mail in a report published July 23 that there could be a rekindling behind the scenes thanks to handwritten letters. "Jen and Ben agreed it is best to take some time apart so they can really figure out what it is that they want," the insider said.

The source claimed they were ready to "throw in the towel." "Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed," they said. "But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this and are going back to the beginning by writing each other letters. This is what made them fall in love in the first place."