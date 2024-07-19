Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's mini-me Max enjoy a bike ride

Amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has been spending her summer in The Hamptons. The 54-year-old actor has seen with friends and family, including her step-daughter Violet Affleck, and most recently, one of her twins, Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The 16-year-old is growing up fast and is a spitting image of his salsero father.

© The Grosby Group

The mother-son duo was photographed spending time outside on July 18 before heading on a bike ride with her long-time manager, Benny Medina. JLo enjoyed a strawberry in a white flowing dress that luckily did not get caught in the bike's wheels or chain. Her son had a much more casual look, wearing a printed animation t-shirt and plaid pajama pants and sandals.

© The Grosby Group

© The Grosby Group

While Max's twin Emme was not along for the bike ride, they were spotted with JLo earlier this month in the upscale coastal retreat.

Her outing with Max comes amid news that the couple spent their second-anniversary thousands of miles apart. Bennifer first made their marriage legal on July 16 when they got married in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

However, their big wedding ceremony was not until August 20, so the couple could still have plans to celebrate their anniversary together, honoring that date instead. For their first anniversary, the "Jenny From the Block" singer shared her post dedicated to Ben on the August date, using the lyrics to her "Dear Ben, Pt. II" as the caption.

As for how the couple is doing, they have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. While they have not addressed the rumors personally, insiders have been sharing updates with various outlets. Recently, a source shut down speculation that the couple's issues revolve around her fame. "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true," a source said, saying there are "deeper issues."

Fans will have to keep waiting to see if the couple is really on the road to divorce. For now, JLo is still wearing her wedding ring on social media. While Bennifer has occasionally been photographed without it, which is normal considering he is filming, he has been wearing it for the most part.