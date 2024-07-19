New Music Friday: Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, Kenia Os, The Linda Linda Lindas, and more

Happy Friday! Summer is flying by fast but the weekend is here and it's time to listen to some good music and vibe out with friends, family, or alone! This week we saw some fun releases perfect for your playlist. From A-List names to up-and-coming stars, with a variety of genres, check out our weekly round-up of new music.

1. Maria Becerra, Gloria Trevi - BORRACHA

2. Chencho Corleone - Lo Caro y Lo Bueno

Chencho Corleone, who is playing at Baja Beach Fest releases, "Lo Caro y Lo Bueno." The fun reggaeton track with classic Latin sounds and instruments is perfect for the party and a look into his upcoming album Solo. "I am pleased with the release of this song, the concert in Puerto Rico, and above all, to be able to complete this solo album, where each song conveys different emotions without losing the essence that characterizes me in making music that transcends generations," he said in a press release.

3. Lava La Rue, Cuco - Better

British-Jamaican musician Lava La Rue and Mexican-American singer Cuco come together for the soulful and beautiful, "Better." The arrangement is gorgeous and their voices perfectly harmonize for a delightful listening experience.

4. Peso Pluma, Kenia Os - TOMMY & PAMELA

Peso Pluma, known for his collaborations teams up with Kenia Os for "TOMMY & PAMELA." The Mexican singer debuts his new haircut in the music video as they cosplay Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

5. The Linda Lindas - All In My Head

The Linda Lindas release "All In My Head." The all-female group brings their rock sound and catchy melody to the track with relatable lyrics. It comes with a fun music video that will have you ready to rock out in your room.

6. Rauw Alejandro - DEJAME ENTRAR

Ahead of Baja Beach Fest, where Rauw Alejandro is headlining, the singer releases, "DEJAME ENTRAR." The track has some fun elements of R&B mixed with reggaeton that are perfect to vibe with.

7. Yandel - AFRO

Yandel delivers a genre-bending contagious melody with "AFRO." The Puerto Rican hitmaker does not disappoint with the fun track and music video.

8. Ivan Cornejo - Mirada

Ivan Cornejo's latest album Mirada is finally here. Hailing from Riverside, California, the Mexican-American shows off his impressive lyricism and mature sound in the 12-track piece. “I fell in love with that word through the songwriting process for this album,” he said in a press release. “It felt soft and gentle. It’s a deep word, and I love how it looks visually. The title track references a gaze from your lover, the kind of look that you may perceive from someone who’s falling out of love with you. A gaze can forever change your life."

9. BORJA - MALLORCA

Spanish singer, songwriter, and producer BORJA brings the summer vibes with "MALLORCA." “Mallorca is the island where my mother was born and where I've spent many summers of my life. It's a place that allows me to disconnect from the outside noise and connect with my music and my peace,” BORJA said in a press release.

10. Sebastian Esquivel, Dani Flow, Eugenio Esquivel, Uzielito Mix - Electromorbo

Leading the electro-corridos wave, Mexican sensations Los Esquivel drop an EDM-tinged banger, "Electromorbo," featuring reggaeton stars Dani Flow and Uzielito Mix. The siblings' release comes ahead of their Premios Juventud debut where they will perform.

11. Big Sean - Yes

Big Sean has found himself in rap drama. The singer's recent freestyle was interpreted as a diss towards Kanye West, and Sean's upcoming album was leaked shortly after. We will have to wait and see how the rapper responds to the leak, but he did release "Yes," which shows off his unique sound and flow.