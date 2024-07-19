What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — July 19

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream — July 19
Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
JULY 19, 2024 1:23 PM EDT

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we've compiled some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch

Culture Capital (Peacock, Xfinity, Xumo)

Culture Capital trailer

"Culture Capital" is a three-episode documentary series following entrepreneurs of color as they do meaningful work in various industries. The episodes capture the challenges and the skills needed when working in today's rapidly changing market. The cast is made up of hostess Felicia Hatcher, the CEO of the Grammy nonprofit Black Ambition Pride, Mexican-American business owner Melinda Archuleta, William Tyrone Toms, Chekesha Kidd, Bertony Faustin, Latoya Peterson, Grace Hsia, David Wong, Candy Coleman, and Ashley M. Williams. You can learn more about the series here

"Culture Capital" is streaming now on The Black Experience on Xfinity, Peacock, and Xumoplay.

Love Lies Bleeding (Max)

Love Lies Bleeding | Official Trailer HD | A24

"Love Lies Bleeding" stars Kristen Stewart as a sad and tortured gym worker, whose life turns upside down once she meets the stunning Jackie (Katy O'Brien), a bodybuilder going through rough times. Cue family trauma, dangerous and sexy romances, and some impressive and surreal sequences. 

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer

"Cobra Kai" is premiering part one of its sixth season today, continuing the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. 

Lady In the Lake (Apple TV)

Lady in the Lake — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

"Lady in the Lake" follows Natalie Portman as a 1960s housewife who leaves her husband in order to pursue a career in investigative journalism. She gets obsessed with two killings that expose the racism and misogyny of the era.  

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

If you're bored and have nothing to watch this weekend, the sixth season of "Too Hot to Handle" is available on Netflix. The dating series follows hot singles stranded on an island, with all of them working together towards a cash prize. The catch is that the money is deducted every time they engage in something physical. 

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Meet the Islanders | Love Island USA | Season 6 | Peacock Original

If you need more dating shows in your life, "Love Island USA" is concluding this week, with the final episode available on Peacock. 

Betty La Fea (Prime Video)

Betty La Fea: The Story Continues - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Lastly, "Betty la Fea, La Historia Continua" is now streaming on Prime Video. The series is a sequel to the famous Colombian telenovela, picking up where the original story left off. There are currently two episodes available to stream. 

