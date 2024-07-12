What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — July 12

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

"Vikings: Valhalla" is back on Netflix with its third and final season, continuing the story laid out in the original series. Set 100 years after the events of the original series, Valhalla follows the rising tensions between the descendants of the Vikings and the English.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Prime Video)

Now streaming on Prime Video, "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" is a TV show that follows the movie's original characters as they establish a food haven, called Foodtopia. After a flood destroys their home, characters must unite with humans to ensure their survival. Its voice cast includes Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Edward Norton, and more.

Back to Black (Peacock)

"Back to Black," the movie exploring the recording of Amy Winehouse's legendary last album and her life, is now streaming on Peacock. It stars Marisa Abela in the lead role and Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Blue Crush (Prime Video)

"Blue Crush" has a special place in Millennials' hearts. The sports film follows three best friends who want to be the best surfers in Hawaii, following their lives and relationships.

500 Days of Summer (Hulu)

Added at the start of the month, "500 Days of Summer" was a huge success upon its release. While the film has been reevaluated in subsequent years, it remains an intelligent and moving story, with two great performances from Joseph Gordon Levitt and Zooey Deschanel at the center.

The Purge franchise (Peacock)

If you're interested in something scary and political but don't feel like tuning into the news, three of "The Purge" franchise films are now streaming on Peacock. The films are set at different points in a dystopian future of America, where there is no crime and violence. The catch is that, once a year, all crimes are legal for 12 hours.

Pride & Prejudice (Starz)

Lastly, "Pride & Prejudice" (2005) is streaming on Starz. While many prefer other takes of this story, the 2005 version is earnestly romantic, featuring an incredible Keira Knightley and an intriguing Matthew Macfadyen before his "Succession" days.