What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Jul 5

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch

The Imaginary (Netflix)

If you're in the mood for some gorgeous animation and a reliably devastating emotional story, "The Imaginary" is now streaming on Netflix. The film, produced by Studio Ponoc, kind of a spiritual follower to Studio Ghibli, the film follows Rudger, a boy who's an imaginary and was created by a girl who's dealing with a personal loss.

Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire (Max)

The new film is the Godzilla Vs Kong universe, a franchise of films were gigantic and historic monsters have taken over the world, is now streaming on Max. It follows the unexpected team up of Kong and Godzilla as they're forced to fight a tough new opponent.

The Acolyte (Disney+)

If you haven't caught up yet, "The Acolyte" will soon conclude its first season. The series is set before the Skywalker saga, and follows a Jedi investigation. Most importantly, it also features Manny Jacinto as a hot Sith.

Temptation Island Mexico (Prime Video)

If you're in the mood for some mind numbing yet sexy fun, "Temptation Island Mexico" is now streaming on Prime Video. The reality dating series follows four couples sent to an island where they'll have their fidelity and relationship tested.

Gladiator (Prime Video)

As we prepare for the release of "Gladiator 2," with a stacked cast that includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, "Gladiator" is streaming on Prime Video. The film follows Russell Crowe, a Roman general who's betrayed by the son of the Emperor and forced to work his way through the ranks of Rome as a gladiator.

Tangerine (Hulu)

"Tangerine" is always a great watch, following Sin-Dee, a sex worker who goes on a quest to find her boyfriend after she discovers that he's been cheating on her.

Lost (Netflix)

Lastly, if you want to rewatch one of the most important series ever made, "Lost" is now streaming on Netflix. If you've never seen it before, there's no better time to reminisce about the era of TV when seasons were long and the emotional pay off was incredibly satisfying.