What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Jun 21

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Trigger Warning (Netflix)

Jessica Alba is back with a new film, this time, an action-thriller, taking advantage of her stunt skills and natural abilities to kick some butt. The film follows Parker, a Special Commando who returns home following the mysterious death of her father, uncovering a dangerous conspiracy that may put her life and those she loves at risk.

Federer: Twelve Final Days (Prime Video)

Roger Federer retired in 2022, a moment that greatly affected tennis and sports fans from all over the world. This year, Federer has been appearing in various locations to promote his new documentary, which explores the last 12 days of his professional career.

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play (Max)

Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright behind "Slave Play," a beloved and polarizing play that explores race, sex, and power, follows Harris as he puts together a documentary about his work.

I Saw The TV Glow (VOD)

"I Saw The TV Glow" is now available on video on demand. The film follows two teens in high school who bond over their love of a cult TV series. As the film develops and the years pass, the characters grow up with a sense of things being profoundly off in their world.

Aftersun (Netflix)

Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, "Aftersun" follows the last trip between a young father and his daughter.

Black Barbie (Netflix)

Produced by Shondaland, maker of works like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Bridgerton," "Black Barbie" is a documentary that explores the first black Barbie, a doll that was released in the '80s, and the Black women responsible for her creation.

Step Up (Hulu)

Lastly, the "Step Up" franchise is now streaming on Hulu. While the films have been replicated ad nauseam, there's something special about the original, which stars a baby Channing Tatum and his then-partner Jenna Dewan as two dancers from opposite sides of the dance world.