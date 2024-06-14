What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — June 14

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

House of the Dragon (Max)

After a two year wait, “House of the Dragon” is back for a second season. The series, which is a “Game of Thrones” prequel set 200 years before the events of the main series, follows the Targaryen dynasty and the war that destroyed their legacy and their dragons.

Bridgerton, season 3, part 2 (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” is back with the last batch of episodes of season three, concluding Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s stories.

Hitman (Netflix)

“Hitman” starring and co-written by Glen Powell, is now available on Netflix. The film follows Gary, a fake Hitman that works under cover for the police, trapping people who are requesting for illegal hitman services. Everything gets sexy and complicated when he meets Madison Masters, played by Adria Arjona.

Perfect Match (Netflix)

Netflix has released a lot of watchable shows and films over the past weeks, perhaps none as addictive as “Perfect Match.” The reality series is back for a season two, trailing all manner of Netflix reality TV stars and pitting them in a dating series in Tulum, Mexico.

The Boys (Prime Video)

“The Boys” is premiering its fourth season, with episodes released on a weekly basis. The series follows a group of vigilantes called The Boys, who hope to put an end to superhero tyranny.

Hannah Einbender: Everything Must Go (Max)

Hannah Einbender, star of “Hacks” and likely contender for nominations in most major TV acting categories this year, has released her first stand up comedy show.

Chewing Gum (Hulu)

Starring and created by Michaela Coel, “Chewing Gum” follows a sheltered shop-assistant who’s desperate to learn about the world and the way it works.