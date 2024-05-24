What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — April 24

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Atlas (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu star in “Atlas,” the new Netflix sci-fi movie. The project follows her in a new action film, where she’s tasked with saving the world against an AI threat.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

A new animated series exploring the world of “Jurassic World” is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows a group of friends who come together to unravel a mystery that may bring the end of dinosaurs.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

The new season of “The Kardashians” is now streaming on Hulu, providing viewers with the last bit of news from the beloved family.

Ferrari (Hulu)

“Ferrari” is now streaming on Hulu, following Enzo Ferrari as he manages his complicated life, juggling his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz), his mistress Lina (Shailene Woodley), and their love child Piero.

The Beach Boys (Disney+)

“The Beach Boys” follows the legendary band, with experts, fans and their family exploring the band’s humble origins and how they managed to take over the world and change the face of pop music.

Knock at the Cabin (Peacock)

“Knock at the Cabin” follows a Andrew, Eric, and their daughter, as the three are spending a weekend at a remote cabin for a getaway. Shortly after, the three begin to be terrorized by four people who claim that the apocalypse is coming, and that in order to prevent it, the family must do something drastic.

Pearl (Prime Video)

Lastly, “Pearl” is now streaming on Prime Video. The film is a prequel to “XXX,” and is set in 1918, following the titular character and her desire to be a star. Making it all very different and unique is the fact that Pearl is a bit psychotic, and willing to do terrible things in order to be special.