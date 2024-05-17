What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — May 17

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The first four episodes of the third season of “Bridgerton” are now available to stream on Netflix. The series, following the romantic relationships of the Bridgerton siblings in London high society, will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, with Penelope being in love with him all through the series and Colin only beginning to come to terms with his feelings.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)

“X-Men ‘97” has been a rare hit for Marvel over the past months, scratching the itch and nostalgia of Millennials who grew up with the original cartoon. The series goes beyond the nostalgia though, being a vibrant, creative and progressive exploration of what makes the X-Men such an engaging group of heroes and underdogs in the first place.

99 (Prime Video)

“99” follows Manchester United’s incredible run in 1999, where they won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League across 10 days. It features appearances from some of the players that were the stars, including David Beckham, Gary Neville, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Nope (Showtime)

Jordan Peele’s most recent film is now streaming on Showtime. Misunderstood by some and revered by others, “Nope” is follows two siblings as they become obsessed with capturing a recording of the alien that’s stalking their ranch.

Eileen (Hulu)

Now streaming on Hulu, “Eileen” follows a young and strange woman who lives an unhappy and constrained life. Then she meets Rebecca (an incredible Anne Hathaway), a mysterious woman who alters the course of her life.

Paddington (Hulu)

Now streaming on Hulu, Paddington follows a Peruvian bear who travels to London in search of a home.

A Simple Favor (Netflix)

Lastly, “A Simple Favor” is now streaming on Netflix, following the relationship between a mommy blogger and her mysterious and gorgeous friend who disappears without a trace.