What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — May 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Mother of the Bride (Netflix)

Starring Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt, “Mother of the Bride” follows Lana, who jets off to her daughter’s destination wedding to learn that the groom’s father is an ex she hasn’t seen in years.

Doctor Who (Disney+)

“Doctor Who” is a complicated phenomenon for newcomers to understand. The sci-fi series has been playing on the BBC since 1963, following The Doctor, an alien time lord who’s able to travel space and time. The cool thing about the series is that it tells the same story no matter the actor. The new season is led by Ncuti Gatwa, the best part of the Netflix hit series “Sex Education”

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max)

A spin-off of sorts of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “Summer School” follows our five protagonists through summer break, as they’re stalked by the mysterious Bloody Rose.

Sing Street (Netflix)

Set in Dublin in the ‘80s, “Sing Street” is a musical that follows a troubled boy who forms a band in order to get a girl’s attention.

13 Going on 30 (Hulu)

“13 Going on 30” is one of the great millennial relics, filled with incredible outfits, a dreamy Mark Ruffalo, and hilarious and incredibly moving Jennifer Garner performance as a 13 year old trapped in a 30 year old’s body.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Prime Video)

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is now streaming on Prime Video. Aside from being a blast and one of the best named sequels in Hollywood history, the film also has an incredibly brief and powerful Meryl Streep performance.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Peacock)

Lastly, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is now streaming on Peacock. The film became a surprise hit, with critics surprised by the level of gravitas that writers and performers imbued in a film that began as a simple Shrek spin off.