What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — May 31

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

The First Omen (Hulu)

“The Omen” was released in the ‘70s, in the wake of “The Exorcist.” It was a time of great Catholic fear, with these films having their fingers on the pulse of what scared audiences. Still, it’s not a great movie. “The First Omen,” directed by Arkasha Stevenson and starring a terrifying and sweet Nell Tiger Free, is much better than its origin, signaling that maybe there’s a future in these types of films when the director has a handle on the subject matter and an eye for striking imagery.

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

“We Are Lady Parts” is back with a second season, following a young Muslim woman who defies her family’s expectations when she decides to join a punk-rock band.

Eric (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch’s new TV show is now streaming on Netflix, following a father searching for his missing 9 year old son. In his desperation, he finds his son’s drawings depicting a monster, and decides he wants to make a puppet of it and air it on TV.

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Directed by Ron Howard, “Jim Henson Idea Man” is a documentary that explores Henson’s career as a puppeteer and the maker of The Muppets.

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

“Couples Therapy” is back with a new season, following a couples therapist and a new batch of patients.

The Conjuring series (Netflix)

“The Conjuring” films have been incredibly profitable, resulting in a scary universe of films that’s now mostly avaialable on Netflix.

Godzilla franchise (Prime Video)

Lastly, if you’re interested in passing the time with a lot of the straight to video Godzilla adaptations, Prime Video is your place. The streamer now has some of the Japanese Godzilla films made in the late ‘90s and early aughts, with titles like “Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004),” “Godzilla Vs. Destroyah (1999),” “Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1999),” and more.