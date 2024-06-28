What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — June 28

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch

The Bear (Hulu)

One of the world's biggest shows is back, dumped in its entirety on Hulu for your binging pleasure. "The Bear" is back for a third season, catching us up with Carmy, Syd, and Richie, and serving us a season of stress an stunningly shot food.

That '90s Show (Netflix)

The second season of "That '90s Show" is back on Netflix, continuing the story of Leia Forman and her stay at her grandparents, icons Kitty and Red.

Fancy Dance (Apple TV+)

Starring Lily Gladstone, "Fancy Dance" follows Jax, a woman who's been caring for her niece Roki ever since her sister disappeared. The film finds them in a point of conflict; with Roki readying for a powwow and her father seeking her custody.

Amelia's Children (Hulu)

"Amelia's Children" follows Edward and Riley, a young couple who travel to a villa in Portugal in pursuit of Edward's biological family. While he's never met them, Edward is thrilled to meet his mother and his twin brother. As expected, as soon as the couple arrives, things take a turn for the worse.

A Family Affair (Netflix)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, "The Family Affair" follows the love story of a famous actor and older mother of his overworked assistant.

Land of Women (Apple TV+)

Starring Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura, "Land of Women" follows a woman based in New York, forced to flee with her mother and daughter after her husband is on the run from some shady dealings. The three go to Spain, to her mother's hometown of La Muga, with them embarking on a family trip that serves as their perfect chance to escape and get to know each other. Also, check out our exclusive cover story on the series, featuring Longoria, Maura, and newcomer Victoria Bauza.

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime Video)

Lastly, "I Am: Celine Dion" follows the mythical performer as she copes with her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome and learns again how to control her voice.