Karol G is a triplet! The Colombian singer unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figures

Karol G visited New York to unveil her new wax figures in her honor! The Colombian singer attended the ceremony, which took place at the legendary Madame Tussauds Museum. In August 2023, it was announced that the "Cairo" singer would be the next Colombian artist to have her figure displayed in the famous museum. Over a year after that exciting announcement, the singer's dream has become a reality.

The two figures will be in different venues. One will be at the New York headquarters, while the other, which refers to her look in the TQG video, will be moved to the Las Vegas museum at the end of this month. Proud of this milestone, Karol posed alongside the two figures that recreate two of the most important stages of her career worldwide.

© Jamie McCarthy Karol G Strikes A Pose With Her Two New Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds on October 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds )

The first wax figure alludes to the artist's performance at the Coachella Music Festival in 2022, where the Bichota singer wore a Colombian flag through her wardrobe. The outfit has two pieces: a pair of hip-hugging pants and an asymmetrical long-sleeved top in the colors of her country. The second wax figure corresponds to her collaboration with Shakira for the "TQG" music video.

The statue shows off her striking red hair, a bold style synonymous with her presence in Latin music, as Madame Tussaud described in a post on their official social networks. In a statement, Karol expressed her excitement about this new achievement and emphasized how much she liked her figure, which, according to her followers, is identical to her.

© Jamie McCarthy Karol G Strikes A Pose With Her Two New Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds on October 04, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds )

"Wow, how impressive! My first impression was that I love my smile and the color of my eyes. I hope that when my fans meet the figures, it will be a manifestation for them that one day they will meet me," she said.

Karol G is one of our generation's most important living Latin artists," added Eliza Rose, marketing manager of Madame Tussauds New York. Her figure is a beautiful addition to our museums and a testament to her talent, influence, and the love that her fans feel for her."

"La Bichota just got 2x hotter😍🔥Karol G has just unveiled not one, but TWO stunning wax figures at Madame Tussauds in New York and Las Vegas! 🌟Karol G's New York figure captures the look of her vibrant Coachella 2022 performance with her signature blue hair and a look that reflects the lively spirit of her Colombian roots.The second figure in Las Vegas pays homage to her collaboration with Shakira from their hit music video TQG featuring her striking red hair and the bold style that has become synonymous with her presence in Latin music.Which of Karol G's wax twins will you go to see first?🎤" the museum wrote on Instagram.

Selena Gomez, Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez, among other Latinos, have wax figures at the Madame Tussauds Museum, where thousands of their followers take the most hilarious photos yearly.