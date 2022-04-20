Bad Bunny honored with two new wax figures at Madame Tussauds

Bad Bunny has been forever immortalized, joining a long list of celebrities to be recreated in wax form.

2 time Grammy Award-winning Latin singer-songwriter and producer, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--better known as Bad Bunny--revealed his two new wax figures this week at Madame Tussauds in New York City. The wax museum celebrated the reveal with a side-by-side photo session of Bad Bunny and his figures, making fans in-person and online do a double-take.

©Madame Tussauds





Following the big reveal, one figure will stay at the Times Square location, while the other will make its way to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

“Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars; his incredible vocal talent and skills as an entertainer have led to a massive fan base around the globe,” said Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson. “The figures in Orlando and New York City will allow his faithful fans to get up close and personal with him in a way that’s only possible at Madame Tussauds.”

©Madame Tussauds





Fans will instantly recognize the New York City figure’s signature pose, which was selected by Bad Bunny himself. The figure is wearing the iconic all-silver look from his 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and J Balvin, including the actual silver jacket worn by Benito.

The figure in Orlando is wearing an outfit originally from his WWE Royal Rumble performance and is also featured in his “Booker T” music video. The trenchcoat, vest, trousers, and pants were all donated by Bad Bunny.

©Madame Tussauds





“I’ve always wanted to look at myself straight on and how it is to stand next to myself,” Benito said upon the reveal. “I saw a picture during production, but now looking at it in person, it’s so crazy.”

The reggaetonero worked closely with the Madame Tussauds studio artists in London to perfect both of his custom wax figures. The studio artists took approximately 200 measurements and photographs from every angle during each of the singer’s sittings to capture his exact features, followed by meticulous detailing, sculpting and months-long visual research.

Now, fans who might not get the chance to meet Bad Bunny himself can visit these wax figures for years to come.