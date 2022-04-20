Did Karol G just tease a new collaboration with Bad Bunny?

Karol G is gearing up to drop some new music, and fans are convinced another big star is on the song with her.
Following her show-stopping set at Weekend 1 of Coachella, the Colombian superstar took to Instagram to tease a new song for her millions of followers.
On Tuesday, April 18, she posted a video while outside soaking up some sun, holding a black speaker that plays a portion of the unreleased song.
Her caption reads, “P R O V E N Z A. I remembered I hadn’t dropped music at all this year, so I decided to go for it.”
While the short clip only features about 45 seconds of the new song, the small snippet features some quiet ad-libs that were immediately recognizable to reggaeton fans everywhere: Bad Bunny.
Of course, Karol didn’t include any info about possible collaborations on the track, but she had to know listeners would freak out over the preview she posted...and that they did.
“I KNOW YALL HEARD BAD BUNNYS VOCALS IN THE BACKGROUND ORRRR AM I TRIPPINN?” one fan tweeted.
Another wrote, “Everybody shutup we’re fr getting another bad bunny x karol g bop dios mio this summer bout to be wild pls.”
If Karol G’s new song really does feature Bad Bunny, this will mark the duo’s second collaboration since their 2017 hit, “Ahora Me Llama.”
Now that the Puerto Rican rapper finished his North American tour, maybe he’ll accompany Karol G at Coachella this weekend to premiere the new song.