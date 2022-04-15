Coachella Music & Art Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are going to gather at the Empire Polo Club beginning Friday, April 15th for the first weekend of the Coachella Music & Art Festival, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd. This year, there is an unprecedent number of Latinos performing including Anitta, Banda MS, Grupo Firme, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, among others. Every year the world is captivated by the festival, and this edition is not any different.
8 things you might not know about the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival
Catch up with the festival on Instagram and Instagram Stories on HOLA!
Our team is ready too! We will cover the festival from different locations. Follow our Instagram account, for Stories and Reels that will inform and keep you up-to-date. We’ll have reporters roaming the festival showing you inside views, fans, fashion trends, and much much more.
Make sure you’re following @holausa on Instagram because you won’t want to miss our updates.
When is Coachella 2022?
Coachella takes place over two weekends. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday:
- Weekend 1 stars this Friday, April 15
- Weekend 2 starts on Friday, April 22
Where is Coachella Held?
Coachella takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – a small town in the Coachella Valley of the Colorado desert. It’s about a three-hour drive from Los Angeles.
How to Live Stream Coachella 2022 (Free)
YouTube Live Stream
For the tenth year, YouTube will be hosting a two-weekend, all access live stream of Coachella. YouTube’s live stream programming for Coachella 2022 include the festival’s live performances, artist interviews, Live Chat, and pre-parties.
The live stream is co-hosted by music artist Joe Kay, social media star Quenlin Blackwell, Internet personality Therapy Gecko, and California news anchor Veronica De La Cruz.
Who is performing at Coachella 2022?
Weekend 1 Schedule
Friday, April 15, 2022: (All times listed in Pacific Standard Time)
- Harry Styles (11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage)
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)
- Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)
- Slander (11:55, Sahara)
- Artbat (11:15, Yuma)
- Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)
- Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)
- Epik High (10:45, Gobi)
- Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)
- Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)
- The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)
- Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)
- Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)
- The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)
- Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)
- Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)
- Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)
- Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)
- Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)
- Idles (8:10, Mojave)
- Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)
- Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- PUP (7:20, Sonora)
- Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)
- Cordae (7:05, Sahara)
- Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)
- Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)
- Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)
- Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)
- City Girls (6:00, Sahara)
- Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)
- The Marías (5:50, Gobi)
- Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)
- Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)
- Daphni (5:30, Yuma)
- Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)
- The Chats (4:35, Sonora)
- Role Model (4:35, Gobi)
- Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)
- Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)
- Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)
- Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)
- John Summit (3:35, Sahara)
- Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)
- The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)
- Raveena (3:20, Mojave)
- Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)
- The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)
- Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)
- Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)
- Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)
- Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)
- Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)
- GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)
- Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)
- Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)
- Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)
- Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)
- Meute (1:20, Mojave)
- Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)
- Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)
- Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)
- Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)
Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Billie Eilish (11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage)
- 21 Savage (12:05, Sahara)
- Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu (11:55, Gobi)
- DJ Koze (11:40, Mojave)
- Richie Hawtin (11, Yuma)
- Hot Chip (10:50, Gobi)
- Isaiah Rashad (10:50, Sahara)
- Floating Points (10:45, Mojave)
- Stromae (10:35, Outdoor Theatre)
- Megan Thee Stallion (10:05, Coachella Stage)
- Rich Brian (9:40, Sahara)
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (9:35, Gobi)
- Caribou (9:30, Mojave)
- Molchat Doma (9:15, Sonora)
- Danny Elfman (9:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Dixon (9:00, Yuma)
- Flume (8:35, Coachella Stage)
- Pabllo Vittar (8:25, Gobi)
- Brockhampton (8:25, Sahara)
- Steve Lacy (8:15, Mojave)
- Black Midi (8:00, Sonora)
- Chris Liebing (7:30, Yuma)
- Caroline Polachek (7:15, Gobi)
- Tchami (7:15, Sahara)
- Disclosure (7:10, Outdoor Theatre)
- Turnstile (7:00, Mojave)
- Inner Wave (6:50, Sonora)
- 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (6:45, Coachella Stage)
- 100 gecs (6:10, Sahara)
- Rina Sawayama (6:00, Gobi)
- Anna (6:00, Yuma)
- Cuco (5:50, Outdoor Theatre)
- Girl in Red (5:50, Mojave)
- Mannequin Pussy (5:45, Sonora)
- Giveon (5:30, Coachella Stage)
- Emo Nite (5:05, Sahara)
- Arlo Parks (4:50, Gobi)
- Wallows (4:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- Nicki Nicole (4:40, Sonora)
- Japanese Breakfast (4:40, Mojave)
- Paco Osuna (4:30, Yuma)
- Conan Gray (4:20, Coachella Stage)
- J.I.D (4:00, Sahara)
- L’Impératrice (3:45, Gobi)
- Beach Bunny (3:35, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ed Maverick (3:30, Sonora)
- Holly Humberstone (3:30, Mojave)
- Sama’ Abdulhadi (3:15, Yuma)
- Masego (3:05, Coachella Stage)
- Whipped Cream (2:55, Sahara)
- Current Joys (2:40, Gobi)
- Chelsea Cutler (2:30, Outdoor Theatre)
- Nilüfer Yanya (2:30, Sonora)
- Amber Mark (2:20, Mojave)
- Vnssa (2:10, Sahara)
- Koffee (2:00, Coachella Stage)
- DJ Holographic (2:00, Yuma)
- Gingee (1:45, Outdoor Theatre)
- Beach Goons (1:45, Sonora)
- Alaina Castillo (1:35, Gobi)
- Gee Dee (1:30, Mojave)
- DJ Lord (1:30, Sahara)
- Record Safari (1:15, Coachella Stage)
- Yard Act (1:00, Sonora)
- Mark Lizaola (12:45, Gobi)
- Latane From Fundido (12:45, Sahara)
- Layla Benitz (12:45, Yuma)
- Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)
- Miane (12:00, Yuma)
Sunday, April 17
- Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (10:20 p.m., Coachella Stage)
- The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon (10:40, Mojave)
- Michael Bibi (10:00, Yuma)
- Belly (9:40, Gobi)
- Jesse Reyez (9:40, Mojave)
- Denzel Curry (9:40, Sahara)
- Jamie xx (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)
- Natanael Cano (8:35, Gobi)
- Doja Cat (8:30, Coachella Stage)
- Måneskin (8:30, Mojave)
- Fatboy Slim (8:30, Yuma)
- Duke Dumont (8:20, Sahara)
- Nathy Peluso (8:00, Sonora)
- Joji (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ali Gatie (7:25, Gobi)
- Dave (7:15, Mojave)
- Karol G (7:00, Coachella Stage)
- Bedouin (7:00, Yuma)
- Duck Sauce (6:50, Sahara)
- Eyedress (6:30, Sonora)
- Chicano Batman (6:10, Gobi)
- Fred Again.. (6:05, Mojave)
- Solomun (6:15, Outdoor Theatre)
- Maggie Rogers (5:45, Coachella Stage)
- Vince Staples (5:35, Sahara)
- Satori (5:30, Yuma)
- Crumb (5:25, Sonora)
- Finneas (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
- Orville Peck (5:05, Gobi)
- Kim Petras (5:00, Mojave)
- Run the Jewels (4:35, Coachella Stage)
- Viagra Boys (4:20, Sonora)
- Channel Tres (4:20, Sahara)
- Beabadoobee (4:00, Gobi)
- Adam Port (4:00, Yuma)
- Alec Benjamin (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Emotional Oranges (3:50, Mojave)
- Banda MS (3:20, Coachella Stage)
- Skegss (3:20, Sonora)
- Griselda (3:15, Sahara)
- Yola (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)
- Hayden James (2:55, Gobi)
- Olivia O’Brien (2:45, Mojave)
- Luttrell (2:30, Yuma)
- Altin Gün (2:20, Sonora)
- Surf Curse (2:15, Coachella Stage)
- Maxo Kream (2:05, Sahara)
- Mariah the Scientist (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Sampa the Great (2:00, Gobi)
- Inglish (1:40, Mojave)
- Gabe Real (1:30, Coachella Stage)
- Cariño (1:25, Sonora)
- Cre-8 (1:15, Sahara)
- Massio (1:10, Gobi)
- Dave P (1:10, Outdoor Theatre)
- Amémé (1:00, Yuma)
- Interventionboi (12:00, Sonora)
- Cole Knight (12:00, Yuma)