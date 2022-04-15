Coachella Music & Art Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are going to gather at the Empire Polo Club beginning Friday, April 15th for the first weekend of the Coachella Music & Art Festival, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd. This year, there is an unprecedent number of Latinos performing including Anitta, Banda MS, Grupo Firme, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, among others. Every year the world is captivated by the festival, and this edition is not any different.

When is Coachella 2022?

Coachella takes place over two weekends. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday:

Weekend 1 stars this Friday, April 15

Weekend 2 starts on Friday, April 22



Where is Coachella Held?

Coachella takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – a small town in the Coachella Valley of the Colorado desert. It’s about a three-hour drive from Los Angeles.

How to Live Stream Coachella 2022 (Free)

YouTube Live Stream

For the tenth year, YouTube will be hosting a two-weekend, all access live stream of Coachella. YouTube’s live stream programming for Coachella 2022 include the festival’s live performances, artist interviews, Live Chat, and pre-parties.

The live stream is co-hosted by music artist Joe Kay, social media star Quenlin Blackwell, Internet personality Therapy Gecko, and California news anchor Veronica De La Cruz.

Who is performing at Coachella 2022?

Weekend 1 Schedule

Friday, April 15, 2022: (All times listed in Pacific Standard Time)



Harry Styles (11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage)

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)

BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)

Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)

Slander (11:55, Sahara)

Artbat (11:15, Yuma)

Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)

Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)

Epik High (10:45, Gobi)

Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)

Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)

The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)

Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)

The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)

Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)

Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)

Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)

Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)

Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)

Idles (8:10, Mojave)

Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)

Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)

PUP (7:20, Sonora)

Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)

Cordae (7:05, Sahara)

Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)

Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)

Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)

Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

City Girls (6:00, Sahara)

Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)

The Marías (5:50, Gobi)

Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)

Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)

Daphni (5:30, Yuma)

Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)

The Chats (4:35, Sonora)

Role Model (4:35, Gobi)

Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)

Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)

Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)

Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)

John Summit (3:35, Sahara)

Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)

The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)

Raveena (3:20, Mojave)

Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)

The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)

Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)

Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)

Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)

Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)

GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)

Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)

Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)

Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)

Meute (1:20, Mojave)

Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)

Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)

Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)

Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)

Saturday, April 16, 2022