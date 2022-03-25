From Anitta to Banda MS: The Latin artists fans can’t wait to see at Coachella 2022

The 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will begin on Friday, April 15, and ends on Sunday, April 24, and the lineup is incredible! Latinx artists are owning Coachella this year.

Fan interest has grown over the years toward Latin music and artists, and there’s data to prove it. Bandsintown pulled some numbers across all its registered users, and the results are pretty impressive. From January 2019 to January 2022, live music fans were 533% more interested in the top 16 Latin artists on Coachella’s 2022 lineup!

©Coachella



Coachella 2022

“It’s incredible to see this fan engagement rate with top Latin artists,” said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown co-founder, and Managing Partner. “The last three years have undoubtedly presented challenges for music lovers and artists amidst the pandemic. Once emerging Latin artists, with few live event appearances, are now topping the charts and showing up at major festivals, and it’s clear fans are feeling connected and excited to be a part of it.”

Find below which stars Bandsintown’s 68 million registered users love

5 Standouts Latin Artists at Coachella 2022 measured in fan growth

Grupo Firme +5294% growth in fan interest from 1/19 to 1/22

Crino +814% growth in fan interest from 1/19 to 1/22

Omar Apollo +731% growth in fan interest from 1/19 to 1/22

The Marias +522% growth in fan interest from 1/19 to 1/22

Nathy Peluso + 332% growth in fan interest from 1/19 to 1/22

Top 5 Latin Artists at Coachella 2022 in overall fan interest as of January 2022

Jessie Reyez Anitta Omar Apollo The Marías Banda MS

The 16 Artists