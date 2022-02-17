Coachella and Stagecoach have scrapped all COVID restrictions for upcoming festivals

For anyone going to Coachella or Stagecoach this year, there’s no guaruntee you won’t get COVID--and the fesitval organizers are being pretty up front about that.

As different areas around the country start to relax their COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, both Indio, CA music festivals have announced that they are dropping vaccination and mask requirements for concert goers. The events, which are held outside, will no longer require any of the previously-promised COVID-19 safety requirements, including testing.

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” a the festival announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Coachella shared the same information in the updated health, safety and rules section of its website, echoing the same rules regarding their festival.

This announcement is followed by a warning from Coachella that “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

The two largest music festivals in California were canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Now, they’re disregarding all safety precautions for their first year back, drawing a ton of critism. Hopefully, since the events are outside, fans will be safe while watching their favorite artists perform.