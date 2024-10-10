Shakira reacts to the ticket sale numbers for her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' Tour

Shakira is ecstatic after her fans helped her make history! Shortly after confirming her tour in Latin America, the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" dates sold out. The Colombian singer sold all the pre-sales tickets for her shows in Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico. The singer took to social media to express her gratitude.

This series of concerts marks her first tour in six years since the El Dorado Tour in 2018. "The tickets are flying! Thank you very much for the love. I am very excited with the response of all of you with the tour!" she wrote, referring to how her fans from Barranquilla, Medellín, Bogotá, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City bought all the tickets. Argentina broke the record in 40 minutes, and the same happened in other Latin American countries.

© Kevin Winter Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Amidst her fans' enthusiasm and anticipation building for the singer's upcoming concerts, Shakira has achieved a remarkable milestone in her career. Her first album, "Pies Descalzos," which includes timeless hits like "Antología" and "Estoy aquí," recently celebrated 29 years since its release. It is believed that Shakira will perform not only her new repertoire but also some of her past hits. She teased her followers with a video on her Instagram account showcasing her rendition of "Antología."

The tour in the US and Canada begins in November

Shakira's highly anticipated tour will kick off on November 2 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. She will then mesmerize fans in Phoenix on November 7, followed by a performance in Los Angeles on November 9. The tour will continue with stops in San Antonio on November 16 and Dallas on November 17.

© Maddie Meyer Shakira performs at the halftime show during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After captivating the audience in Dallas, Shakira will return to Miami on November 20 before continuing her journey through cities like Charlotte and Washington. The excitement will then shift to Canadian territory, where Shakira is set to take the stage in Toronto on November 30. As December unfolds, fans can catch her electrifying performances in Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Detroit.

The South American leg of the tour will commence on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking the beginning of a series of unforgettable concerts across various cities in the Dominican Republic, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico.