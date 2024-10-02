Shakira announces Latin America tour with an 'Antologia' rendition

Shakira has shared the dates for her Latin American tour! The Colombian artist has long teased concerts and performances in the region, first embarking on a tour in the US built around her new record, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran." As she announced new tour dates, Shakira took the opportunity to reminisce about her career, sharing a brief clip of a recent performance of the song "Antologia."

The clip was shared on her social media and shows her at Miami's Electric Air Studios, where she's joined by Luis Fernando Ochoa, a producer and long-time friend and collaborator of Shakira. "Latin America, I miss you... Will you join me again?" she captioned the post.

The clip shows the two discussing their experience making Shakira's breakout record, "Pies Descalzos." "We wrote our first album when she was 17. I was 26," said Ochoa in the clip. "We worked till 4 in the morning every day. We didn't even know what we were doing, we wrote an album in two weeks!"

"We still don't know what we're doing," Shakira said, pitching in.

© Bill Tompkins Shakira in 1999

The clip then shows her performing a new version of "Antologia," with a new musical arrangement. The clip seems to be a part of a re-release or a new surprise, perfectly timed with the announcement of the Latin American tour dates. The clip left many fans nostalgic, with many throwing their suggestions at what Shakira and her team could be teasing.

"Is there a relaunch coming? Oh my God," wrote a fan in Spanish.

"That version sounds so fresh!" wrote a second person.

Shakira's tour dates in Latin America

Earlier today, Shakira made the announcement many had been waiting for, sharing dates of her upcoming tour stops in Latin America. The stops include shows in Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and of course, Colombia, where she's performing in her native Barranquilla, and also in Medellin and Bogota.

Pre-sale for her shows in Latin America kick off this October 8th, with general sales kicking off on October 10th.