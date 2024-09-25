Shakira TV series exploring her tax fraud case in Spain shares a release date

Shakira's tax fraud trial will be explored on the small screen. Last December, the project was announced, revealing that it would explore a story inspired by Shakira's tax fraud case, which began after her split from her long-term partner Gerard Pique. The series is called "Celeste" and has shared a release date and a snippet at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Here's all we know about the show:

What's it about?

© Juan Naharro Gimenez Andrea Bayardo will be playing the role of Celeste, the character inspired by Shakira

The series consists of six episodes and is written by Diego San Jose. While based on the story of Shakira, the story is fictional, and follows the investigation lead by a tax inspector as she explores Celeste, a Mexican actress that owes over 20 million to the Spanish government. Like Shakira's real life story, Celeste will reach an agreement with Spanish authorities.

Who stars in the series?

"Celeste" stars various talented Spanish performers, including Carmen Machi, who plays the role of the tax inspector, Andrea Bayardo playing Celeste, and Manolo Soto.

When is it premiering?

"Celeste" will be released at some point this November and will be available to stream on Movistar+, a platform available in Spain. An international release has yet to be announced.

Shakira's about to embark on her world tour

© PAU BARRENA Shakira with her lawyers attending her trial on tax fraud

Over the past few weeks, Shakira has been preparing to embark on her tour, centered on her new record, "Las Mujeres Ya no Lloran." She's releasing a new single today, September 25th, titled "Soltera" featuring the collaboration of global artists like Anitta, Danna, and Lele Pons. A video is expected to be released with the single, although a date has yet to be announced.

The tour kicks off this November, with stops in the US including cities in California, New York, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and more. Dates in Europe and Latin America are expected to be announced later this year.