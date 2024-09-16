Shakira parties in Miami with Lele Pons, Anitta, Danna and Winnie Harlow

Shakira was joined by an incredible crew in Miami. The Colombian artist was joined by Lele Pons, Anitta, Danna, and Winnie Harlow, forming a talented and very famous girl group. They were spotted at the famous nightclub LIV, where they were seen having a good time and dancing along to some of Shakira's greatest hits.

© World Red Eye Shakira at LIV

According to insiders of their outing, Shakira and her team requested fans and guests of the club to put their phones aside in order to enjoy the performance and the experience. Shakira and her friends were joined by more friends and their partners, including Winnie Harlow's boyfriend Kyle Kuzma and the rapper French Montana.

Shakira wore a short and tight dress that had a slit in the back and showed off her stunning body. She was seen dancing onstage in the middle of the club and showing off some of her signature dance moves.

Why Shakira was hanging out at the club

Her appearance at the club has been met with some speculation from her fans, who believe that she wasn't just partying with her celebrity friends. It's speculated that she was working on a music video for a new song. Some fans believe the song is called "Soltera" and features Anitta. The presence of Danna raised some questions, suggesting that she might also be involved in the project.

In the case of Lele Pons, she and Shakira have developed a close friendship over the past months, following Shakira's move to Miami and some video contributions that the two have shared online, including some birthday celebrations.

© World Red Eye Shakira dancing at LIV

No matter the project, it's likely to be met with great success. Shakira is currently traveling and performing her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" show, with stops all over the world. The tour is scheduled to conclude this December 15th in Detroit, Michigan.