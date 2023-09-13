Shakira honors her sons in heartfelt VMA Vanguard Award speech

The global icon that is Shakira continues to achieve accomplishments in her music career, and tonight, she took home the iconic MTV Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs 2023. Shakira is the first South American artist to be honored with this accolade, previously received by Madonna, David Bowie, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. Thrilled to receive this recognition, only bestowed upon music legends, the Colombian artist shared her happiness, thanking her children,Milan and Sasha, as well as her parents and fans.

The artist received the award from Wyclef Jean, her collaborator on the 2005 hit “Hips Don’t Lie.” She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you. Thank you so much. It’s incredible to receive this from my friend. It’s a big surprise,” to an audience that continuously cheered her name in a show of support.



She also thanked MTV for playing a crucial role in her career, reminiscing about how her songs first aired on the channel nearly three decades ago when she was just 18 years old. She continued, “Today, I want to express my gratitude to the individuals who have played pivotal roles in my visual career and my partners, without whom I couldn’t thrive. My record label, thank you for your unwavering support. And to the amazing women who have worked with me – not only brilliant but also instrumental in educating me, challenging me, and assuming various roles.”

Shakira made sure to honor those closest to her, highlighting the encouragement she receives from her children: “I want to thank my parents, as well as my sons Milan and Sasha, who are here. Thank you very much for supporting me, cheering me on, and making me feel like a mom can handle anything.”

Finally, she expressed gratitude to her fans: “I want to share this award with my fans who have always supported me through thick and thin. Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles.”



Shakira’s incredible show

Just before receiving the award, Shakira hypnotized the audience with a performance that blended the biggest hits over the span of her career - ‘She Wolf,’ ‘Te Felicito,’ ‘TQG,’ ‘Objection,’ ‘Ojos Así,’ ‘Whenever, Wherever,’ ‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ and ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.’

Shakira started her show with her 2009 success chart-topping hit “She Wolf.” She replicated moments from her music video, showing off her flexibility and agility. It continued with knives, swaying hips, the electric guitar, and more. You can see a recap of the photos here.

