Shakira gets photobombed at the VMAs by Tiffany Haddish in viral video

Shakira was the star at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the iconic MTV Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Her performance was epic, taking fans on an incredible ride with her biggest hits spanning her career. Everyone wanted to meet Shakira that night, and one eager celebrity was caught on camera in pursuit of her, screaming her name through the halls - Tiffany Haddish.

The video has gone viral, with many opinions on the matter. Shakira moved through the hall taking selfies with fans trying to get to her destination, with the video ending with Haddish photobombing Shakira and a fan’s selfie.

It ended with Haddish on Shakira’s heels, but it was never clear if she actually met her. However, photos show she finally got her way, photobombing Shaki again while she held her award.

Eventually, she got her own photo with Shakira, which looked approved.



The Haunted Mansion star even got one with Karol G, and Shakira, who received the VMA for Best Collaboration for ‘TQG,’ making an emotional speech in Spanish.



A familiar site

The site looked familiar, with people comparing it to Cara Delevingne’s behavior towards Megan Thee Stallion at the BBMAs.

The model later laughed it off on the Tonight Show, saying she was just being a hype woman. “That’s what I do, I was just really excited,” she said. “I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

We will have to wait and see if Haddish, or Shakira, comments on the viral moment.