The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aired last night, in a show that felt like a throwback to its golden era. The evening was lenghty, filled with reunions, speeches, and incredible performances. Some of the biggest celebrities were in attendance, including Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, with there being some surprises were in store, like an N’SYNC reunion. When it comes to performances, Shakira wowed audiences with a medley of some of her greatest hits, and Karol G took a break from her tour to perform some of her newest songs, “Ta OK” and “Oki Doki.” Aside from the great clips that came out of the evening, many records were broken, including the fact that women took Moon Man statues in the show’s four most important categories. That’s a first in VMA history.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the records that were broken at last night’s VMAs: