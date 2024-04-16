Shakira’s Tour Dates: Check here if ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ is visiting your city

This is not a drill! It is happening! After the triumphant release of her latest chart-topping album, Colombian superstar Shakira has announced her highly anticipated world tour, aptly named the “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.” As entertainment company Live Nation informed, this tour promises to be an electrifying showcase of Shakira’s dynamic stage presence and extensive hits catalog.

The tour’s first leg is set to kick off on November 02 in Palm Desert, CA, with 14 arena shows scheduled across North America. From Los Angeles to Miami, Toronto to Brooklyn, fans can witness Shakira’s iconic performances up close and personal.

Shakira performs with Argentine record producer and songwriter Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 12, 2024.

Known for her high-energy shows and captivating stage presence, Shakira will bring to life tracks from her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” and classics from her legendary repertoire.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, April 17, followed by an artist presale on Friday, April 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Monday, April 22, at shakira.com.

For fans looking for an elevated concert experience, VIP Packages will be available. These packages offer perks such as premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with Shakira, access to VIP lounges, exclusive merchandise, and more.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Shakira’s surprise appearances at Coachella and Times Square, where she treated fans to exhilarating performances showcasing the energy and excitement they can expect on the upcoming tour.

Shakira is seen performing in Time Square on March 26, 2024 in New York, New York.

Shakira’s latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” has already made a name in the music industry, breaking records and earning critical acclaim. Within 24 hours of its release, it became the most streamed album of the year and was certified 7x platinum. With hits like “Puntería” featuring Cardi B topping the charts, Shakira continues to solidify her status as one of the most influential artists of our time.

This tour marks Shakira’s first since her wildly successful “El Dorado World Tour” in 2018, where she mesmerized global audiences with her unparalleled talent and charisma.

Shakira performs on stage during her “El Dorado World Tour” at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, on October 11, 2018.

As one of the most celebrated artists of our time, Shakira’s impact on the music industry is undeniable. With her latest tour set to captivate audiences across North America, fans can expect nothing short of an unforgettable experience as Shakira once again proves why she is a true icon of pop music.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Routing