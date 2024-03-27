Shakira’s surprise pop-up concert was attended by around 40,000

To celebrate the release of her new record, Shakira decided to surprise fans with a concert. Hosted in Times Square, New York, Shakira made the show’s announcement on social media, surprising her followers and inspiring a rush of movement to the location.

Shakira’s show kicked off at 7:15 and lasted for around half an hour, performing some of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Te Felicito”, “TQM”, “Cómo Dónde y Cuándo” and “Puntería.” She closed out the show with one of her most succesful songs of all time, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

The concert was attended by around 40,000 people. Shakira seemed wowed by the crowds once she stepped once stage. “Hola New York! Oh my God, this is amazing, absolutely insane,” she said, per Billboard. “It’s so awesome to see you again, to sing for you… Nothing compares to this. Thank you so much for all the love that you’ve been giving me this week during the release of my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. And thank you, thank you, thank you for showing up.”

©GettyImages



Shakira performing in Times Square

Shakira addressed her split with Gerard Pique while promoting the album

Over the past couple of days, Shakira has been promoting her new record and discussing some of the inspiration behind it. She recently stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she discussed her relationship with her ex Gerard Pique.

“I’ve been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” she said. “I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work.”