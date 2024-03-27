Shakira goes on a dinner date with Lucien Laviscount after her surprise concert in Times Square

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount might be just friends, but the world is entertaining the idea of them being the new it couple. The 47-year-old Colombian singer and the 31-year-old actor were captured arriving at Carbone for dinner on March 26, right after Shakira’s surprise concert in Times Square, New York City.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Lucien Laviscount and Shakira attend as Shakira performs live at TSX In Times Square on March 26, 2024 in New York City.

Laviscount, known for his role in the hit series Emily in Paris, appears in the music video for Shakira’s featuring song with Cardi B, “Puntería,” which is part of Shak’s album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” (Women Don’t Cry).

Shakira’s life as a single woman

Shakira had great moments with her ex; however, she enjoys being “husband-less” after parting ways with Gerard Piqué over a year ago. This process helped the Colombian star regain her groove and rekindle the relationship with her first love—music.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the mom of two revealed she feels “free,” and her newfound freedom led to her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran—her first in seven years.

“I’ve been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” Shakira said. “I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work,” she continued, referring to how she put Piqué‘s career first so she could stay at home and take care of their sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. Shakira and Piqué called it quits in 2022 after 11 years together.

Shakira also discussed the record’s name in depth. “It’s men’s turn now. For too long, we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society,” Shakira said.