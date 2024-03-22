Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ album is finally out: What to expect?

Shakira has again taken the music world by storm by releasing her highly-anticipated 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Marking her return after seven years, this project is not just an album; it’s the GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist journal.

The album features 16 tracks, including eight new songs, a remix, and seven previously released hits such as “Music Sessions Vol. 53” with Bizarrap, “TQG” with Karol G, “Te Felicito,” and “Monotonía” with Ozuna, among others. These tracks have already amassed a staggering 3.7 billion plays on Spotify, underscoring Shakira’s enduring popularity and influence.

©Sony Music US Latin





Accompanying the album release is the visually stunning music video for the infectious pop track “Puntería,” featuring Cardi B and guest-starring Lucien Laviscount from “Emily in Paris.” Shakira describes working with Cardi B as a pleasure, praising her creativity and authenticity.

©Jaume De Laiguana & Nicolas Gerardin





In an interview with the UK’s Times newspaper, Shakira revealed that Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran represents the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, and vulnerability into resilience. The album reflects Shakira’s journey of rebuilding amidst life’s challenges, with music as the glue that holds her together.

The “Puntería” music video transports viewers to a planet where women reign as Amazons, drawing parallels to themes of empowerment and femininity. Shakira describes the narrative as a captivating analogy for women’s empowerment, further enriching the song’s message.

Shakira fans can own Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran in four distinct artwork editions, each accompanied by an exclusive colored vinyl variant. The album is available in Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, and Diamond editions, with each edition offering a unique visual and sonic experience.

Shakira’s latest album, released on March 22, details her breakup journey and her path to recovery from heartbreak after separating from the father of her two sons, Gerard Piqué.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tracklist

©Jaume De Laiguana & Nicolas Gerardin



