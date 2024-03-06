Shakira’s latest album, “Las mujeres ya no lloran” (‘Women Don’t Cry Anymore’), set to be released on March 22, is packed with all her most recent hits and many more songs that surely will break records and go viral such as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “TQG.”

The reflective album details her breakup journey and her path to recovery from heartbreak after separating from the father of her two sons, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira’s song ‘Nassau’ hints at a new love interest: Is she dating again?

Now, fans are anticipating the Colombian’s new single, “Nassau,” an afrobeat song with a music video. The preview also shows Shakira’s sensual side and a snippet of the lyrics, which have already sparked reactions.

Is “Nassau” about Shakira’s new love interest?

In her latest song, Shakira shares lyrics about healing from heartbreak with the help of a particular person. The music speaks of a moment when the artist was going through a tough time and had closed the doors to new relationships. However, with this person’s help, Shakira could heal her wounds and find love again.

“Yo que había prometido que nunca más volvería a querer; Apareciste tú a sanar las heridas que dejó aquel; Eso lo tenía cerrado, con llaves y con candado; pero ¿qué hago? Me gustas demasiado,” she sings, which translates to: “I who had promised that I would never want to love again, You appeared to heal the wounds left by that one, I had that closed off, with keys and padlocks, but what do I do? I like you too much.”

The album, titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), makes people revisit her “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, a triumphant song that throws jabs at Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tracklist

The Colombian icon surprised fans as the excitement builds by revealing the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tracklist. The list also revealed all the exciting collaborations we expect to hear on March 22. “Very excited to show you the song list and the amazing collaborations for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ (some of you already knew, others not yet!) Just 3 weeks to go!” Shakira wrote on Instagram along with the stunning cover art on the back of the album.

The first exciting collaboration kicking off the album is “Puntería,” featuring Cardi B. As Bizarrap announced at Premio Lo Nuestro, they have another collaboration titled “La Fuerte.” Their first collaboration is also in the album, with a remix by DJ Tiësto.

Another track on the list is “Tiempo Sin Verte;” she teams up again with Rauw Alejandro on “Cohete,” and Grupo Frontera for “Ente Paréntesis.” In addition to “Nassau,” there are two more solo tracks: “Cómo Dónde y Cuándo” and “Última.”

The album includes previously released singles “Te Felicito,” with Alejandro; “Monotonía,” with Ozuna; “TQG,” with Karol G; “Acróstico,” with her sons Milan and Sasha; “Copa Vacía,” with Manuel Turizo; and “El Jefe,” with Fuerza Régida.