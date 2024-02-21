Shakira teases her album; is a world tour announcement coming soon?

Shakira has fans eagerly awaiting her upcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The singer is a professional when it comes to building anticipation, and along with being in the studio, she seems to be preparing something huge for its official release on March 22.





Taking to social media, Shakira shared a preview of what we can expect. Known for her impressive hips and dancing, the Colombian was in the dance studio rehearsing some moves with backup dancers.





The two dancers, sat in chairs as they watched Shakira passionately move. “Working hard. Getting ready for the album launch!” Shak wrote in the caption.

Eagled-eyed fans are looking for any clues in the photos, and one of them is a piece of metal that looks like armor. “Like if you saw the armor on the floor,” one of her followers wrote in the comments.

A WORLD TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT?

It’s unclear what the rehearsals are for, whether it’s for a music video, live performance, or the official announcement of a world tour.

Shakira confirmed in 2023 that there would be a tour this year in Billboard’s September cover story. “I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime because I have so many songs,” she told the outlet.

The arena and stadium tour will likely hit almost 12 countries across Latin America, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East.

And hopefully, fans won’t have to get into debt to watch her shows. “I want the tickets to be affordable. But to me, the most important thing is the repertoire,” she explained.

©GettyImages



Shakira during her El Dorado World Tour (2018)

The mother of two knows how hard it is to put a tour together while balancing production costs to make this possible. “Putting a tour together is fun, but it’s a great effort, and you have to put everything on the balance and decide what the fans really want to hear, what songs you want to hear, and how much production you want. In the end, the more production you have, the higher the ticket price,” she continued.

The last time Shakira went on tour was for her “El Dorado World Tour,” which ran from June 2018 to November 2018.

ONE ALBUM: FOUR EDITIONS

Fans will have to wait and see what other tracks are on “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” The singer has plenty to talk about after moving to Miami following her separation from Gerard Piqué. What is certain is that the project features 16 songs: eight new ones, one remix, and seven successful singles that we already know well, such as “Music Sessions Vol. 53” with Bizarrap, “TQG” with Karol G, “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, and “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo.

The vinyl album will feature four collector’s editions, distinguished by color and cover. The Sapphire edition will be exclusively available on Amazon, while the Ruby edition will be only at Target. Fans can find the Emerald edition exclusively on Shakira.com, and the Diamond edition will be available at all major retailers.

