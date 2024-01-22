Gerard Piqué allegedly cheated on Shakira with her friend and trainer

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022, but there are still messy allegations coming out about them. There have always been rumors of infidelity, with Shakira calling out his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, in her viral song, “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap in January 2023. It was presumed that Chia was the only third character in the potential love triangle until this week.

Per People en Espanol, according to the Spanish television program Socialité (Telecinco), Piqué allegedly cheated on Shakira with her friend, Anna Kaiser. Kaiser, a married mother of two, is a celebrity trainer who helped Shakira prepare for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. According to the outlet, the alleged infidelity occurred two years before started his romantic relationship with Chía.

Shakira reportedly found out about it by one of his employees. Journalist Javier Ceriani said the employee “felt sorry for her.”



©Getty



Anna Kaiser

Kaiser and Shakira have known each other for years, so if the allegations are true, it would be a brutal blow. In 2015, Kaiser posted on Facebook that she was in Barcelona getting ready to dance with “her girl” Shaikira.

She shared a video with Shakira on January 15, 2022, showing their time preparing for the Super Bowl, which is pinned on her page. The comments are not kind, with people leaving rat emojis.

Last year, in July 2023, Kaiser shared a sweet post dedicated to her friend on Facebook. “When I first met Shakira, she was incredibly strong-willed and found every excuse in the book to not work out. But I was unrelenting. On more than one occasion I even found myself sitting outside her recording studio until 1 am waiting for her to get her workout in (she has since admitted that she thought if she stayed in there long enough I would give up. But NOPE!!” She wrote.

“Cut to 13 years later - she’s developed a passion for learning everything she can about health and wellness and keeping herself feeling her strongest. She is also a fellow nerd at heart and wants to know the WHY behind it all, which I completely geek out on … She continues to inspire me with her strength and willpower as a woman, mother, artist, philanthropist, business owner…. and NOW health enthusiast,” the choreographer continued.

Shakira still follows Kaiser, and no one has confirmed or denied the allegations.