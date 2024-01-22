Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Kansas City Chiefs’ win with champagne

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating. The couple was photographed having an incredible time following the win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

Taylor Swift and friends

The photos were taken the day of the match, and show show Swift having a great time. She was seen alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chief’s quaterback. The two were accompanied by Jerrod Carmichael, the comedian, actor and filmmaker.

A second photo shows Swift cheering with Mahomes, with the two holding plastic cups filled with champagne.

More photos were shared over the course of the evening, especially once the Kansas City Chiefs had won. Supporters of and close frinds of the team gathered in the VIP suite to celebrate the special moment. The images showed Swift and Kelce alongside a large group of people, including Cara Delevinge, one of Swift’s close friends.

Swift and friends

Swift and Kelce’s future

Swift and Kelce’s relationship continues to grow, with sources claiming the two are making plans for their future. “Taylor and Travis are doing really well,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it.”

They revealed that Kelce was focused on his Valentine’s Day plans, wanting to “do something fun and special for Taylor.”

Over the next month, the two remain incredibly busy. While Kelce and his team are vying for the SuperBowl, having games on January 28 and February 11th, Swift is returning to the stage to perform more shows of her “Eras Tour.” She has four nights scheduled in Tokyo, Japan starting February 7th.

