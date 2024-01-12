Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may get engaged this summer: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may take their relationship to the next level within the year. New reports claim the couple is ready for an engagement, having discussed the matter and establishing a timeframe of when this will happen.

A source that spoke to Page Six reveals that Swift and Kelce are planning a summer engagement. “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” said the insider. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” The couple appears to be in love and committed to each other, with the two reportedly holding off on getting engaged in the winter due to the fact that the relationship is pretty new and “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship made the news in September of last year, when the two were fist spotted together. In an interview with Time, Swift reveals that the two started dating before the public and the media learned about it, something that she was grateful for. Swift revealed that they started dating right after Kelce talked about her on her podcast, in an episode that was released in July.

“We started hanging out right after that,” said Swift. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Kelce and Swift’s Christmas celebration

Kelce and Swift spent the holidays together, with Swift and her family, made up of her parents and her brother, spending Christmas in Travis’s home in Kansas City. “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” said a source to the Daily Mail. “She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”