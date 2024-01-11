Selena Gomez looks unbothered in stunning white corset and pantsuit amid controversy

Selena Gomez looked stunning at the launch of Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Body collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The singer decided to wear an all-white ensemble, posing for the cameras and speaking at a panel for the special event.

While the Hollywood star has been making headlines for a rumored feud between her and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, it seems like she is focusing on her professional career and personal life despite the negative comments on social media.

Selena looked elegant in a white pantsuit, paired with a white lace corset and a matching coat draped over her shoulders. The actress wore her hair in loose waves and wore minimal jewelry and open-toe shimmery heels.

She was all smiles at the event promoting her beauty brand and sharing a sweet moment with fans and guests at the event. Selena took a moment to take some selfies with the attendees and shared some beauty secrets with them.

The businesswoman was asked about the 3 beauty tips she wishes she knew in her 20s, to which she responded. “Don’t overdo it with skincare products. Be gentle with your skin, be mindful of what you put into your body,” and “Eat lots of fish.”

Selena recently announced she would be taking a social media break following the controversy at the Golden Globes. However, she decided to clear up the rumors before moving on from the subject. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business,” she wrote on Instagram, after many thought she was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during a conversation with Taylor Swift.