Selena Gomez teases much discussed Linda Ronstadt biopic

Selena Gomez is fanning the flames of a possible Linda Ronstadt biopic. In a new Instagram story, the actress shared a photo of her reading material, which relates to Ronstadt, a musical icon that fans of Gomez have long been suggesting she play in a film.

©Selena Gomez



Selena Gomez reading Linda Ronstadt’s book

The photo shows the book that Gomez is currently reading, which is Ronstadt’s musical memoir, titled “Simple Dreams.” While the photo doesn’t confirm or deny her involvement with a Linda Ronstadt biopic, Gomez is likely aware of fans’ expectations, suggesting that there is some interest on her part in portraying the woman if a film were to be in development.

Last year, different gossip websites shared that Gomez was in talks to play Ronstadt in a biopic. These rumors have yet to be confirmed, but Gomez’s photo is an encouragement for fans.

Over the past, Gomez has discussed her resemblance to Ronstadt and has revealed that she’s a fan of her music. In a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez shared that Ronstadt was an inspiration for her “Revival” cover art, which shows her vulnerable and almost naked in front of the camera. “I always used to get told that I looked like her,” said Gomez. “And I started listening to her because of that.”

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez at the MTV Video Music Awards

Gomez’s focus on her acting career

A couple of weeks ago, Gomez was featured on the “SmartLess” podcast, where she discussed her career as a singer and actress. “The older I get, the more I’m kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on,’” she said when discussing both professions. “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.”

Over the course of her career Gomez has released three solo studio albums. She’s also released three records alongside her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene. As an actress, she’s been featured in various movies and TV Shows, earning nominations for her work in the series “Only Murders In the Building,” where she also serves as producer.