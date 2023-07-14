Why fans think Selena Gomez would be the perfect Linda Ronstadt in a movie

Fans are casting Selena Gomez in a dream role. A gossip website has recently shared that Gomez is in talks to play Linda Ronstadt in a biopic depicting her life and her art. And while the rumor is unverified, fans have shared their excitement over this possibility, which would take advantage of Selena’s phisical similarity to the iconic singer.

The rumor was shared by the website Showbiz411, which claimed that Gomez was in talks to play Ronstadt in a film. Fans on Twitter began sharing photos of Gomez and Ronstadt side by side, showing their similarity. They’ve also shared a clip where Gomez herself talks about her similarity to Ronstadt. “I always used to get told that I looked like her,” said Selena with a smile. “And I started listening to her music because of that.”

Other fans began throwing in some more wild ideas, such as having Gomez be joined by Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves to play Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, who in real life banded together to collaborate on the stunning record “Trio.”

Ronstadt is an American icon, having released 24 studio albums and a number of hit songs over the course of her career. She’s collaborated with some of the best American artists of all time across different genres, including Neil Young, Paul Simon, and Johnny Cash. Another less known fact about her is her Mexican heritage, which was downplayed over the course of her career due to her complexion and her German last name.

“I remember trying to tell Jane Pauley I was Mexican,” said Ronstadt in her documentary “Linda and the Mockingbirds.” “‘If you go back one generation, you get a Spanish name. But Spain isn’t Mexico either. Mexico is a melting pot,” said Ronstadt. “It’s Spanish and German and French and indigenous American/Mexican. I’m all of those things.”

