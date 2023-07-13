Selena Gomez responds to ‘The Bear’ actor dating rumors

Selena Gomez is answering questions about her dating life. Again.

Over the past week, the gossip website DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip that suggested that two actors were casually dating each other after meeting at a Vanity Fair cover shoot. Many believed that Selena and Jeremy Allen White, the lead actor from “The Bear,” were at the center of the post. Selena took to TikTok to address some of these rumors.

The TikTok shows Selena lipsyncing along to an audio clip. “Have you ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like damn, what did I do next?” says the clip, with Selena adding in an eyeroll for good measure. “To everyone from me,” Selena captioned the post. While it wasn’t a direct comment on the rumors regarding Jeremy Allen White, it appears like a pretty succinct way to ask media and the world to mind their own business. It also isn’t the first time that Selena has discussed how how exhausting is the media’s obsession with her dating life.

“I figured it’s just temporary," she told Vogue Australia in an interview a while ago. "I feel like that, fortunately and unfortunately, it’s where my life is at the moment and I have to accept it.”

For those who remain unconvinced and think that Selena and White might be dating and keeping things lowkey, another post suggests that she is still single. The Haim sisters shared a photo on Instagram that racked up thousands of likes. It shows them alongside Selena, Taylor Swift, and more women and captioned it “Single summer.”

