Selena Gomez models her new Rare Beauty products on social media

Selena Gomez has released some new products in her beauty line. She took to social media to show them off and promote them, using herself as her blank canvas for her make up.

Gomez has been promoting her new products on various social media platforms. On TikTok, she shared a video of herself applying the new Rare Beauty items that are currently on sale, which include new eye brow pencils, shadow sticks and eyeliners. The clip shows her applying make up on her bare face to the tune of “Calm Down,” the Rema chart topping song where she’s featured.

The TikTok inspired plenty of replies from fans, who dropped plenty of supportive comments. “Gorgeous,” wrote someone.

@selenagomez @Rare Beauty im SO excited to announce our new shadow sticks, our new eye brow pencil and eyeliner! ♬ som original - ROSALÍA DESPECHÁ VIDEO OFICIAL

Gomez has a big year ahead of her, with her slated to appear on two new Food Network shows. While details have yet to be revealed, it appears like Gomez will star in a series similar to “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,” one of the most succesful shows in the history of the Food Network. Gomez’s version will follow her on a “cross-country quest to cook with the best chefs in the U.S,” per Yahoo Lifestyle.

The series is scheduled to premiere at some point in 2024.

