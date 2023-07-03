Selena Gomez shares some sexy summer selfies on Instagram

Selena Gomez makes appearances on Instagram when she wants to make a statement. Her most recent post certainly fits that definition, showing her wearing a red bra while sporting a summer tan.

The post is made up of two photos, both showing different angles of Gomez’s face and upper body. In them, she shows off her tan, courtesy of Dolce Glow, a brand of tanning lotions designed by Isabel Alysa. While the photos are primarily centered on her face, they show off a part of Gomez’s red bra. “Tan before I tan,” reads the post’s caption.

Gomez recently made headlines when she decided to unfollow different people on Instagram, including Zayn Malik, whom she’d apparently gone on a few dates with. A source close to Gomez revealed to People that there was no drama going on between Gomez and anyone else. "There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," said the source.

Gomez and Malik appeared to have gone out on a date earlier this year. “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight.

Still, Gomez has repeatedly made it clear that she’s single. Earlier this month she shared a TikTok of herself watching some soccer players, jokingly shouting, “I’m single!” at them.

