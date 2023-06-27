Is Zayn releasing a new record? Here’s why fans are freaking out

Zayn Malik is teasing something big. The British singer has just deleted all of the content on his Instagram, sharing an eight second clip that shows him wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The clip shows Zayn aboard a motorcycle, cranking the engine. He looks at the camera and then lowers the lens of his helmet. Despite how brief the clip is and how little information it teases, Zayn fans were losing it on social media. “MOTOPAPI?!” wrote a follower, reminding the world that Rosalia’s imprint lasts forever. “FINALLY,” wrote someone else.

On Twitter, many fans were celebrating the return of Zayn, and discussed how exciting it was to reunite with long lost online friends who’d left their stan accounts since Zayn hadn’t released new music.

me watching my prehistoric zayn mutuals logging back in after years ready for the new era pic.twitter.com/kCeWj0an0s — h🫀 (@soIemnIyswear) June 27, 2023

Zayn rn: pic.twitter.com/Rb7NbRLNbx — ♡Sveta(Niall's version)♡ listening to The Show (@hazzastylesq) June 27, 2023

Zayn’s has previously released three solo records: “Mind of Mine,” in 2016, “Icarus Falls,” in 2018, and “Nobody Is Listening,” in 2021.

He recently signed with a new record label, Mercury Records, who announced a new record deal with Zayn, claiming that his new music would be very different than what he’s released in the past. “As soon as ZAYN and I met, I knew we had to work together,” said the president of Mercury, Tyler Arnold. “I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We’re honored he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together.”

