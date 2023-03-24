Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik spotted sharing a kiss in NYC: Report

It seems Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have become fast friends, or maybe something more. The pair were recently spotted on a one-on-one date in New York City, with rumors of a passionate kiss going viral, after the hostess at an unnamed restaurant shared details about their encounter.

A TikTok user [@klarissa.mpeg] posted a text exchange with the hostess, explaining to the viewers that they both work at a restaurant in NYC, which is known for being one of the favorite spots for celebrities. “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked hand in hand making out and I seated them,” the text reads.

Online users had previously spotted a social media interaction between both artists. with Selena following Zayn on Instagram. The actress also happens to be one of the 18 followers on the singer’s Instagram account, which could indicate they were already friendly.

Selena recently shared a video joking about her single life, however fans continue to speculate about her love life. A red carpet moment from 2010 also started going viral on Twitter, after she was asked about which One Direction member she would like to kiss. “Oh no,” Selena says laughing, before responding, “Zayn.”

The Hollywood star has been busy working on her multiple film and television projects. She was recently photographed wearing a dreamy bridal look while filming Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ with fans going crazy, as she looked stunning in white.