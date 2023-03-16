Selena Gomez makes fun of her singledom in new TikTok

Selena Gomez’s love life is often the source of speculation. In a new TikTok video, Gomez reminds the world that she’s still single, all the while managing to sneak in a little fun.

In the TikTok, Gomez is wearing make up and has her hair styled with waves. She has on a pink button up shirt and lipsyncs along to an audio that says “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist. Like girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!’

“Still out here lookin’ for him, lol,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Gomez was linked to Drew Taggart, part of The Chainsmokers. The pair was spotted bowling together and were later photographed holding hands.

“Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together. Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic,” said a source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The rumors of their relationship came after Taggart reportedly broke up with Eve Jobs.

Despite the headlines and photos, Gomez has maintained that she’s single, often sharing TikToks where she jokes about the topic. When the media was speculating over her relationship with Taggart, Gomez shared a story on Instagram that she quickly took down where she made it clear she wasn’t dating anyone.