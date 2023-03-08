Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day. While “Women’s Day” movements go back to 1909, The date is linked to March 8, 1917, when women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia. It became a mainstream global holiday following its adoption by the United Nations in 1977, per UN.



The day aims to bring attention to issues like gender inequality, violence against women, and women’s autonomy. Many stars are celebrating the holiday on social media. From Selena Gomez to Cher, check out some of the inspiring posts below.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez sends a message to her younger self. “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help.” “Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves,” she wrote in the caption.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera shares a video with photos of incredible and powerful women in her life.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra partners with Unicef to support the SKILLS4GIRLS program, an “initiative aimed at lighting the way for thousands of girls by giving them the skills they need to succeed.” “What would you like to be when you grow up… it’s a simple innocent question and one that has many answers, each filled with aspiration and hope. But sadly, it doesn’t apply to every young girl,” she wrote in the caption.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama fights against child marriage, “one of the greatest threats to girls’ education and empowerment worldwide.” “Each year, an estimated 12 million girls around the world are married under the age of 18 years old,” she explained in the caption. The former First Lady collaborated with Amal Clooney and Melinda Gates for a piece in TIME about the critical issue.

David Beckham

David Beckham celebrates his wife, Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper Seven, his mother, Sandra, sisters Joanne and Lynne, and mother-in-law Jackie Adams.“On this International women’s day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…” he wrote.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson shares an amazing video singing with Christina Aguilera, Florence Welch, and Martina McBride during a Grammys tribute to Aretha Franklin, in 2011.

Cher

Cher, who is happy and in love with her new boyfriend, shared two posts. “Let’s Not Forget, There’s Still So Much Work To Be Done. Women Around The World Continue To Face Discrimination, Violence & Unequal Opportunities,” she wrote in the caption.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson shares a photo with her Miss. Marvel costars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. “We are stronger when we are united. I’m inspired by my fellow Marvels,” she wrote in the caption.

Maya Angelou

Activist and poet Maya Angelou shares one of her own quotes. “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

"Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." #MayaAngelou 🌍 Happy #InternationalWomensDaypic.twitter.com/MGefbve2h7 — Maya Angelou (@DrMayaAngelou) March 8, 2023



Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez honors the women she works with at Bezos Earth Fund.

Spice Girls

The official acccount for Spice Girls celebrates women around the world and encourages the world to spread love and girl power.