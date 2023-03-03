Michelle Obama celebrates Women’s History month with a sweet tribute

Michelle Obama is kicking off Women’s History month by tributing the most important women in her life. She shared various photos alongside her daughters, Sashaand Malia, and her mother, Marian Robinson.

Obama kicked off her post by sharing a photo alongside her daughters. “I wouldn’t be who I am without the strong women in my life. My mom, my daughters, my girlfriends. They inspire me every day.”

The photo shows the three hugging, with a beautiful backdrop in the background. “This Women’s History Month, let’s celebrate the women in our lives who encourage us to be our best.”

The second photo shows her giving her mom a kiss on the cheek. “Tag someone in my post who inspires you and let them know how much they mean to you.”

Lastly, she shared a photo alongside her girlfriends, showing them all having fun while out on a hike.

Michelle Obama has been recently promoting her new book, “The Light We Carry,” where she provides advice on overcoming difficult circumstances. She stopped by the Stephen Colbert show, talking about the importance of being a role model for her children. She provided Barack Obama’s run for office as an example. “With my fear alone I could have changed the course of history,” she said. “But I didn’t. I said yes.”

“I didn’t want to be, like so many people in my family who got stuck in their fears. And didn’t achieve what they could because their worlds were small. I didn’t want to be that example for my girls,” she said. “But I had to practice my way through that anxious feeling.”