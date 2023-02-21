Sasha Obama’s early morning look: oversized glasses and Ugg boots

Sasha Obama looked cool and comfortable this past week. The 21 year old student was photographed while out in Los Angeles in the early morning, wearing an all black outfit with some camel colored Ugg boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama in LA

Sasha was photographed in Los Angeles, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, a long matching skirt and some camel Uggboots, which are one of her favorite clothing items to wear. She had her hair braided in two and was wearing some oversized reading glasses and over the ear headphones. She added a dash of color to her outfit with a patterned tote bag.

Sasha Obama has been living in Los Angeles since 2022, when she transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California. While Sasha keeps her life private, her mother, Michelle Obama, revealed that her and her sister Malia were living in Los Angeles together and had a great relationship.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama in LA

In an interview with PEOPLE, Michelle revealed that she tried to tone down her reaction when her daughters revealed that they had decided to live together.

“You try not to react too much because it’s like, you don’t want to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you!’ because then they think, ‘Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,’” she said. “So I just said, ‘Okay, well that’s interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We’ll see how it goes.’ But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It’s like the one thing you want for them.”