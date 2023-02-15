Watch Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion in ‘Love Again’ trailer

Priyanka Chopra is back on the the big screen for the rom-com “Love Again”. Aside from starring Sam Heughan, known for his lead role in the beloved series “Outlander”, the film also stars Celine Dion in her acting debut, featuring new original music from her.

“Love Again” follows Mira (Chopra), a woman who’s grieving the death of her boyfriend, and occasionally texts his phone number with the things that are happening in her day. When Rob (Heughan) gets a new phone, he starts getting her messages, with the two developing a relationship that she’s not aware of. "When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart,” reads the film’s synopsis.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," said Dion in an interview with People. "And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a privilege that I will cherish forever."

The film’s trailer teases out some of the storyline and shares some funny moments, including a cameo from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s husband, who plays one of her terrible dates. Heughan spoke about Chopra and meeting her family, sharing that their experience together was amazing. "We had a number of parties or dinners at her house, which was so fantastic. She's a great host, and honestly has a wonderful family,” he said.

“Love Again” premieres in theaters this May 12th.