Watch Brooke Shields and Sam Heughan act out a hot scene from ‘Outlander’

Like a lot of people, Brooke Shields is a fan of “Outlander.” There’s a lot to love about the drama series, from its many period details to its super sexy scenes. In an apperance on Watch What Happens Live, Shields got an opportunity few fans have; she got to act out one of the show’s hottest scenes alongisde Sam Heughan, “Outlander’s” leading man.

As Andy Cohen prepped the audience, he explained that the scene Shields and Heughan were about to act belonged to season three, episode six. Shields, knowing what was coming, took a sip of her drink and said, “Bless me, Father, for I am about to sin.”

Shields and Heughan acted in front of a green screen, trasporting them to the right setting. Heughan even used the strong Scottish accent that fans of the show know and love. “I want to touch you, with your skin like white velvet and the sweet long lines of your body,” Heughan said. “God, Brooke, I couldna look at ye and keep my hands from you nor be near you and not want ye.” Shields kept up with him, delivering the right lines no matter how much she was blushing. The two hugged at the end, celebrating their work and the fact that they made people laugh and have a good time.

“Outlander” premiered its sixth season this month, and shows no sign of stopping. The series is beloved by fans, primarily due to its romance and the chemistry between the leads, Catrional Balfe and Heughan.

Developed by Ronald D. Moore, known for his work in “Star Trek” and “Battlestar Galactica,” “Outlander” is based on a series of novels written by Diana Gabaldon, which are planned to be in 10 total. The show has been approved for season’s seven and eight, with each season adapting material from one book. If math serves us right, that means fans have four more seasonds to come and plenty of time with their favorite characters.